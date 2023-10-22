Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.