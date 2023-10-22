Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,659,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,275,000 after acquiring an additional 580,820 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 154.5% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 561.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 30,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,774. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

