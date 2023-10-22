Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,272,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $901,851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 93.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.