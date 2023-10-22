iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $423.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.23 and its 200 day moving average is $434.51. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

