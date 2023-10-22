Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.