Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 940 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

