One Day In July LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

AXP traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.