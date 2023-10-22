Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.31 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

