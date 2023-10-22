American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.