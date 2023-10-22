Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $20.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,197 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

