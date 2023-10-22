QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $108.63. 7,756,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,903. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

