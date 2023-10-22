Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 1,595 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $28.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,756.64. 313,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,433. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,760.02 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,073.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,850.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

