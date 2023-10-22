Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,659 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.80. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

