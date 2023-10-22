Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 55,056 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,056 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,982,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,901. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

