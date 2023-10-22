Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 73,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

