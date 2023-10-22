Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.76. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

