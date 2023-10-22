Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,187 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

