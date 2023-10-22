State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.