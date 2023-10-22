Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $61.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $423.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

