iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 117.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.12. 7,046,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. The firm has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

