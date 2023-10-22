Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

