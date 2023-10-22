Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.