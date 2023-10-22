Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

