PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

