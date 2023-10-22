One Day In July LLC Has $712,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.44. 664,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,564. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.