Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

