American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

