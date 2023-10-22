Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $350.03 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

