Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 17,786 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.