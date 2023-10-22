Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

COST opened at $552.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.27 and its 200 day moving average is $533.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

