Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.25 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.86. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

