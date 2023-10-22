Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

