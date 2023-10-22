Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $354.97 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

