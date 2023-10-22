Lathrop Investment Management Corp Invests $889,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 2,575,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

