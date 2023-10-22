Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,185. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $354.97 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.56.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

