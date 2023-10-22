Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.60 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

