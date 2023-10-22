Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

