Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $77.80. 5,183,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,522. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

