STF Management LP Sells 792 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

STF Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,460. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.