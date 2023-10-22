STF Management LP Sells 237 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $1,169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,260.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $792.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.