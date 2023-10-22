Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.8% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4 %

ISRG stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.77 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

