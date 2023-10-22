Avestar Capital LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after buying an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $654,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

