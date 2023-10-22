Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 22,457,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

