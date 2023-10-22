Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $49.76 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

