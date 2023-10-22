Signaturefd LLC Sells 40,187 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 65.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

