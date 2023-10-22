Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.13 and a one year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.