Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.