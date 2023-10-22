Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $134.81 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

