Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,374 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

