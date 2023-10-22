Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

